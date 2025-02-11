  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Canadian-British rising star Jake Peacock's inspiring ONE Championship debut against Kohei Shinjo in Bangkok

WATCH: Canadian-British rising star Jake Peacock's inspiring ONE Championship debut against Kohei Shinjo in Bangkok

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 11, 2025 18:54 GMT
Jake Peacock debuted to much fanfare at ONE Friday Fights 58. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Jake Peacock debuted to much fanfare at ONE Friday Fights 58. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

England-born Canadian resident Jake Peacock may have been born without a right forearm, but his Muay Thai skills are definitely on par with his peers. He proved he belonged on the global stage when he made his ONE Championship debut in April 2024.

On the undercard of ONE Friday Fights 58, 'The One' shared the ring with Kohei Shinjo in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup. Enjoying a slight height and reach advantage, Peacock made full use of them by employing a high-pressure offense punctuated by stinging kicks to Shinjo's midsection.

Thanks to his impressive fight IQ, Peacock exploited some glaring holes in the Team First Star athlete's otherwise stout defense throughout their three-round encounter. Though Shinjo also caught him with some big blows, the 31-year-old was unfazed by them and ultimately won via unanimous decision.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out the highlights of Jake Peacock's promotional debut below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With a superb win to kickstart his tenure with the world's largest martial arts promotion, Peacock will look to keep the ball rolling when he clashes with Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki in a 145-pound Muay Thai bout at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Jake Peacock predicts his method of victory over Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171

Jake Peacock has a knack for finishing his opponents, as evidenced by his 11 knockouts in 13 pro fights. This is why he believes he can put away Shinji Suzuki by round two.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, the Dunamis Muay Thai representative called his shot:

"I'm gonna go out there, knock him out in two rounds. I want to make a statement. From there, we'd move on to the next one."

Fans can purchase tickets to watch ONE 171 live inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar via Q-Tickets.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी