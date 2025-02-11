WATCH: Canadian-British rising star Jake Peacock's inspiring ONE Championship debut against Kohei Shinjo in Bangkok

England-born Canadian resident Jake Peacock may have been born without a right forearm, but his Muay Thai skills are definitely on par with his peers. He proved he belonged on the global stage when he made his ONE Championship debut in April 2024.

On the undercard of ONE Friday Fights 58, 'The One' shared the ring with Kohei Shinjo in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup. Enjoying a slight height and reach advantage, Peacock made full use of them by employing a high-pressure offense punctuated by stinging kicks to Shinjo's midsection.

Thanks to his impressive fight IQ, Peacock exploited some glaring holes in the Team First Star athlete's otherwise stout defense throughout their three-round encounter. Though Shinjo also caught him with some big blows, the 31-year-old was unfazed by them and ultimately won via unanimous decision.

Check out the highlights of Jake Peacock's promotional debut below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

With a superb win to kickstart his tenure with the world's largest martial arts promotion, Peacock will look to keep the ball rolling when he clashes with Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki in a 145-pound Muay Thai bout at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Jake Peacock predicts his method of victory over Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171

Jake Peacock has a knack for finishing his opponents, as evidenced by his 11 knockouts in 13 pro fights. This is why he believes he can put away Shinji Suzuki by round two.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, the Dunamis Muay Thai representative called his shot:

"I'm gonna go out there, knock him out in two rounds. I want to make a statement. From there, we'd move on to the next one."

Fans can purchase tickets to watch ONE 171 live inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar via Q-Tickets.

