WATCH: Certified sluggers Seksan and Soe Lin Oo bring the house down in an electrifying ONE 170 clash

If there was one encounter that had the sold-out crowd inside Bangkok’s Impact Arena on the edge of their seats last week, it was the grueling war between Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Soe Lin Oo.

The two warriors collided in a 142.5-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown on the supporting card of ONE 170, delivering an electrifying battle that lived up to the hype.

Relive the matchup by watching the highlights below:

Right from the get-go, the four-time Muay Thai world champion wasted no time imposing his will. He came out guns blazing, relentlessly pressuring the Lethwei specialist with a barrage of punches.

He then forced Soe Lin Oo against the Circle fence, where he unleashed vicious uppercuts, hooks, and slicing elbows in the clinch.

But instead of wilting under the onslaught, Soe Lin Oo responded like a man possessed. "The Man of Steel" fired back with his own furious combinations, turning the fight into a brutal back-and-forth affair.

However, true to his moniker "The Man Who Yields to No One," Seksan absorbed the punishment and answered with his signature aggression, ultimately earning a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

With this win, the Thai legend improved his career record to 203-75 and extended his ONE Championship record to 10-1, solidifying his place as one of the most exciting strikers under the promotion’s banner.

Seksan establishes new win streak in ONE Championship

Seksan Or Kwanmuang’s victory at ONE 170 officially started a new winning streak in the organization.

It can be recalled that Seksan made an explosive entry into ONE, rattling off eight consecutive victories and earning a reputation for nonstop action. That run came to a halt in April 2024 when he suffered a razor-thin decision loss to Japan’s Yutaro Asahi.

However, the setback only fueled his hunger. Five months later, he returned with a statement-making knockout of British fan-favorite Liam Harrison.

Now, with back-to-back wins over Harrison and Soe Lin Oo, Seksan has reaffirmed his place among the sport’s elite.

At 36, he shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, he’s proving that before the next generation of stars can claim their place, they’ll have to go through him first — and that won’t be an easy task.

