WATCH: Champ-champ Prajanchai shows no mercy in his vengeful knockout finish of Joseph Lasiri in Bangkok

ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai produced one of the most thrilling knockouts in ONE Championship history at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023. At the event, Prajanchai, who was the interim strawweight Muay Thai king at the time, starred in a unification bout with then-reigning 125-pound Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri, who took the gold from him via TKO in May 2022.

After only about a minute and some change into the rematch, Prajanchai turned Lasiri's aggression against him with a short left-elbow knockout for the blink-and-you-miss-it finish.

Check out his handiwork below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Baiting Lasiri into launching a full-on attack was an enormous gamble on the Thai star's part since it was how the Moroccan-Italian busted open his nose during their first encounter, which ultimately forced him to retire from their five-round world title tilt on his stool.

After having unified the gold, he captured the then-vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship over former king Jonathan Di Bella last June to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete's next bout will be in defense of the strawweight Muay Thai crown against Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

Prajanchai hints at changes in his training camp

Prajanchai is pulling out all the stops in training camp to prevent Ellis Badr Barboza from earning the biggest win of his young career.

The 30-year-old striker recently told ONE in an interview:

"My training camp is about a month. There are certainly changes, including increasing the intensity of my morning training while decreasing the intensity of my evening training to create balance."

ONE Fight Night 28 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

