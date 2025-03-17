WATCH: Champ-champ Superlek Kiatmoo9's unstoppable march to GOAT territory in ONE Championship

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9's body of work over the past six years in ONE Championship has put him in strong contention to be viewed as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in the promotion's striking ranks. 'The Kicking Machine' proudly boasts a 15-win resume in 16 forays since his promotional debut against Cambodia's Lao Chetra in February 2019, making him one of the winningest athletes in ONE's Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

Before he contends for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, fans can relive in full all of his wins under the ONE banner in a near two-hour compilation posted on ONE's YouTube channel.

Watch the entire video below:

Superlek's upcoming world title unification bout at the Saitama Super Arena could be his most difficult outing yet since he will clash with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Though the Kiatmoo9 Gym star pupil knocked out Anane in June 2023, the 6-foot-4 phenom has found his groove and won six straight fights since the Superlek encounter.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Superlek unsurprised by Nabil Anane's recent success

Still just 29 years old, Superlek has been in the fight game long enough to know whether a fighter has what it takes to be a star, and he is not surprised to see Nabil Anane living up to his potential.

Speaking with ONE, the two-sport ONE world champion shared his thoughts on the matter:

"After fighting Nabil, I thought that he had the potential to improve a lot. Right now, Nabil has improved very quickly. What Nabil has clearly improved is his fighting strength. Plus, with his physicality that took advantage of all his opponents in this division, Nabil will be able to develop even further."

