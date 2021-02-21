Watch: Chas Skelly finds out Jamall Emmers can't compete in their UFC Vegas 19 fight because of back spasms

Chas Skelly has responded to the cancelation of his featherweight bout against Jamall Emmers at the UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis event (February 20th, 2021).

The UFC featherweight mainstay, Chas Skelly, was already inside the octagon after making his official entrance. Skelly seemed primed to clash with Jamall Emmers in what was expected to be an entertaining featherweight matchup.

However, that wasn’t to be. The UFC broadcast team was informed that Jamall Emmers had a medical emergency backstage. Emmers suffered back spasms right before his UFC featherweight fight against Chas Skelly. And while Emmers was yet to make his entrance, Skelly was already inside the octagon when the UFC commentators revealed that the fight is off.

Furthermore, the octagon announcer too confirmed that due to Jamall Emmers having suffered a medical emergency, the bout between Chas Skelly and Emmers won’t be taking place. Fans can check out Chas Skelly’s reaction to the bout’s cancelation below:

Due to medical issues, the scheduled bout between Skelly and Emmers has been cancelled. #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/xbPLm6jWEn — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 20, 2021

Before exiting the octagon, Chas Skelly spoke to Michael Bisping, with the latter being seated in the commentary booth near the octagon. Skelly suggested that he’d like to get his win bonus and asked Bisping for confirmation as to whether or not he’d be paid the bonus. Moreover, Chas Skelly also reiterated the same in an interview he gave after the bout was canceled. Skelly stated:

“I feel like I should get my win bonus – Because I weighed in, I made weight, (and) I stepped in the cage. That’s how I feel. I hope Jamall’s Okay. No animosity. It s*cks. I have a lot of people who came out here to watch me fight. I have a ton of people who came. This was an emotional camp for me because I had a major surgery and I came back and I worked so hard.”

Chas Skelly hasn’t competed since September 2019

Chas Skelly (left); Jamall Emmers (right)

Chas Skelly’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over Jordan Griffin in September 2019. Skelly only competed in a couple of MMA fights in 2017, once in 2018, and once in 2019 – partaking in just four MMA bouts dating all the way back to 2017.

Needless to say, Chas Skelly was looking forward to returning to the octagon and competing. Skelly, who’s noted that he has a tough weight cut to make the featherweight limit, is unlikely to make a quick turnaround and fight soon after just recently having made weight for the bout against Emmers.

Sportskeeda wishes Jamall Emmers a safe and speedy recovery.