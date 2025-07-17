Watch: Chihiro Sawada’s slick armbar that left Macarena Aragon in pain inside the Lumpinee Stadium

Japanese atomweight mixed martial arts sensation and ONE Championship fifth-ranked atomweight MMA contender Chihiro Sawada turned in a sublime submission victory at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video last weekend.

Ad

Sawada took care of business against Argentina's Macarena Aragon, winning via first-round armbar in front of a raucous Lumpinee Stadium crowd craving world-class martial arts action.

It was a much-needed bounce-back win for the Japanese star who was met with recent adversity.

Sawada made her debut in the world's largest martial arts organization in February of 2023, and quickly railed off three straight victories. But earlier this year, she ran into Chinese star Meng Bo, and suffered her first defeat in ONE.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Now coming off a stinging loss, Sawada was looking to impress at ONE Fight Night 33. And that's exactly what she did.

Sawada took care of business against the long and rangey Aragon, and showed that things come in small packages.

Check out highlights of this fight posted by ONE Championship on Instagram.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video was broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, July 12.

Ad

Fans in North America can catch the replay on Amazon Prime.

Chihiro Sawada more than satisfied with latest submission victory: "I'm very happy about that"

Chihiro Sawada turned in her second submission finish in ONE Championship with her armbar victory over Macarena Aragon at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video last weekend.

The Japanese star said she was super satisfied with how she ended the fight. She told Nick Atkin:

Ad

"Armbar is just one of my plans, and I have planned to fight Aragon. I have also prepared other submission techniques like leglock, and I have also gained up my striking skills. But this time, arm bar, I made it, I executed it, and I'm very happy about that."

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on Chihiro Sawada's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.