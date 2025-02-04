WATCH: Chinese knockout machine Zhang Lipeng’s diabolical sequence in brutal finish of Ruslan Emilbek Uulu

Before Zhang Lipeng steps back into action later this week, ONE Championship is building anticipation by revisiting one of his most devastating knockout victories.

That moment came at ONE: Only The Brave in January 2022 when “The Warrior” squared off against Ruslan Emilbek Uulu in a lightweight MMA showdown. Expecting a grueling three-round battle, the Chinese powerhouse instead needed less than a minute to get the job done.

Relive the highlights of that electrifying bout below:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The fight began with both men cautiously testing the waters at the center of the Circle, each waiting for the other to make the first move. Emilbek Uulu was the first to engage, launching a right cross — but it proved to be a costly mistake.

Zhang anticipated the strike and responded with a perfectly timed left-right combination that instantly shut the lights off on his opponent. Referee Mohamad Sulaiman wasted no time stepping in, preventing any further damage to the Kyrgyzstani fighter.

The knockout was so spectacular that ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong quickly rewarded Zhang with a $50,000 performance bonus.

Zhang Lipeng moves up to welterweight at ONE Fight Night 28

Now, Zhang Lipeng is set to open a new chapter in his career at ONE Fight Night 28, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Feb. 7.

This time, he’s making the jump to welterweight, where he’ll face Japan’s Hiroyuki Tetsuka in a pivotal three-round clash.

Zhang is eager to bounce back after a unanimous decision loss to Maurice Abevi in May 2024, and he hopes a move up in weight will signal a fresh start.

Similarly, Tetsuka is also looking for redemption after seeing his five-fight winning streak snapped by Isi Fitikefu in September 2024.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Prime Video, with subscribers enjoying free access to the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.