WATCH: Chinese KO machine Zhang Lipeng is equal parts grace and power in nasty KO of Ruslan Emilbek Uulu

Knowing the ins and outs of striking is one thing, but it takes an entirely different monster to comprehend how to put it all together. Chinese MMA star Zhang Lipeng showcased what that means when he fought Ruslan Emilbek Uulu in January 2022 at ONE: Only the Brave.

Ad

Zhang and the Kyrgyz slowly circled each other without throwing a blow, each looking for an opening. It was the latter who attempted to catch the former unprepared as Emilbek Uulu rushed in with an overhand right. However, 'The Warrior' was completely prepared for it.

In an Instagram video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion, Zhang perfectly parried the big right hand and responded with a left hook over Emilbek Uulu's shoulder, plus a no-look right hook for the 32-second knockout.

Ad

Trending

Watch the knockout sequence below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

This brilliant sequence gave Zhang his second consecutive win under the ONE banner after a stunning unanimous decision win over former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang in August 2021.

Unfortunately, the GP Mixed Martial Arts product traded wins and losses in his next four bouts. This past February, he posted a statement-making first-round TKO of Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

Zhang Lipeng set for all-out war at ONE Fight Night 31

With Zhang Lipeng handing Tetsuka his first defeat via finish in ONE, he can keep the momentum going with a big-time victory at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2. However, it will be no easy task as he will butt heads with the talented Brazilian Lucas Gabriel, who is currently on a three-fight winning streak, in a lightweight MMA bout.

The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host ONE Fight Night 31. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.