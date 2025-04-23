WATCH: Chinese KO machine Zhang Lipeng is equal parts grace and power in nasty KO of Ruslan Emilbek Uulu

Knowing the ins and outs of striking is one thing, but it takes an entirely different monster to comprehend how to put it all together. Chinese MMA star Zhang Lipeng showcased what that means when he fought Ruslan Emilbek Uulu in January 2022 at ONE: Only the Brave.
Zhang and the Kyrgyz slowly circled each other without throwing a blow, each looking for an opening. It was the latter who attempted to catch the former unprepared as Emilbek Uulu rushed in with an overhand right. However, 'The Warrior' was completely prepared for it.
In an Instagram video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion, Zhang perfectly parried the big right hand and responded with a left hook over Emilbek Uulu's shoulder, plus a no-look right hook for the 32-second knockout.
Watch the knockout sequence below:
This brilliant sequence gave Zhang his second consecutive win under the ONE banner after a stunning unanimous decision win over former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang in August 2021.
Unfortunately, the GP Mixed Martial Arts product traded wins and losses in his next four bouts. This past February, he posted a statement-making first-round TKO of Hiroyuki Tetsuka.
Zhang Lipeng set for all-out war at ONE Fight Night 31
With Zhang Lipeng handing Tetsuka his first defeat via finish in ONE, he can keep the momentum going with a big-time victory at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2. However, it will be no easy task as he will butt heads with the talented Brazilian Lucas Gabriel, who is currently on a three-fight winning streak, in a lightweight MMA bout.
The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host ONE Fight Night 31. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.