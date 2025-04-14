WATCH: Christian Lee showcases pure heart in inspiring comeback KO of Kiamrian Abbasov to reach champ-champ status

Christian Lee may be one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists in his 20s, but his journey hasn't been without its share of challenges that put his resilience to the test.

Ad

A prime example of this was when the Singaporean-American sensation opted to move up in weight to vie for the vacant ONE welterweight MMA world championship against Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 4, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in November 2022.

Watch the highlights of that matchup posted by ONE Championship through its official Instagram account below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ahead of the bout, Abbasov failed to pass both the weight and hydation, resulting in the forfeiture of his welterweight belt on the scales.

As a result, only Lee was eligible to claim the aforementioned divisional crown — and he seized the opportunity in spectacular fashion. However, it was far from a walk in the park.

Abbasov opened the contest with a furious offensive barrage, rocking Lee with a wave of powerful strikes that left the reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion visibly shaken.

Ad

Unfortunately for Abbasov, Lee managed to weather the storm and mounted a fierce comeback in the second round, overwhelming the Kyrgyzstani-Russian stalwart with crisp combinations and scoring a pair of takedowns to assert control on the ground.

The third frame saw a brief lull in action, but momentum swung once again in the fourth. Lee turned up the pressure with heavy punches and then stunned Abbasov with a series of sharp elbows.

Ad

As Abbasov struggled to defend, 'The Warrior' poured on the ground-and-pound, prompting referee Herb Dean to step in and wave off the fight — securing Lee's place in the promotion's history as a two-division world champion.

Christian Lee to likely run it back with Alibeg Rasulov

Christian Lee made his return from a 25-month hiatus at ONE Fight Night 26 in December 2024, defending his ONE lightweight MMA world title against Alibeg Rasulov.

Ad

However, his comeback ended in an anticlimatic manner as an accidental eye poke to Rasulov rendered the Turkish fighter unable to continue, resulting in a no contest in the second round.

The two may cross paths again for the world title to erase the controversy that occurred in the initial meeting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.