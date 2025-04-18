WATCH: Christian Lee, Stamp Fairtex headline ONE Championship's grittiest anti-submission masters

ONE world champions Christian Lee and Stamp Fairtex are two of the biggest stars in ONE Championship's MMA ranks because of their impressive offensive repertoire. However, it is worth remembering that their success is built on their unyielding resolve. The world's largest martial arts promotion shared an Instagram post featuring nine of the most memorable submission attempts where fighters did not tap, led by Lee and Stamp.

In one of the clips, Lee somehow found a way out of then-reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki's armbar attempt when he challenged 'Tobikan Judan' for the gold in May 2019.

Meanwhile, Stamp had two noteworthy moments. First was in her March 2022 world title tilt with then-reigning and now-retired ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee, who cinched in the ultra-rare twister, but to no avail. The other was an armbar attempt from Alyona Rassohyna in their fiery September 2021 rematch.

Their grit in the face of adversity is one of the key factors as to why 'The Warrior' now holds the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world championships, while the 27-year-old is currently reigning as the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

Stamp eyeing to regain undisputed status in August

2024 was a year that Stamp would rather forget as she missed out on two mega fights due to a torn meniscus in her left knee that she suffered in training camp ahead of her defense of the crown against Filipino standout Denice Zamboanga in June.

With Zamboanga having won the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship this past January, the Thai superstar will need to look past their friendship when they unify the gold at ONE 173: Denver on August 1. The Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, will host the event.

Tickets for ONE 173 are already available via Ticketmaster.

