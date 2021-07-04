Watch: Claressa Shields gives fans a sneak peek of her new and catchy rap single

Boxing champion Claressa Shields uploaded a video to her YouTube channel 'Claressa Shields GWOAT Channel' where she gave viewers a preview of a new rap single that she's working on. In the song, Shields refers to herself as the 'GWOAT':

"I wrote this song when I was in camp. So, you all know, I was really like, in my zone for real. Like, I was in Albuquerque, New Mexico in my one little bedroom apartment and I wrote this." said Claressa Shields.

You can watch the video below:

Claressa Shields is a professional boxer and mixed martial artist. 'T-Rex' has a professional boxing record of 11-0. The 26-year-old has won multiple championships during her highly successful career.

As an amateur boxer, Shields also won gold medals in the 2012 and the 2016 Olympics. By doing this, 'T-Rex' became the first boxer in American history to win gold medals in two consecutive Olympic events.

The 26-year-old has now ventured into the world of MMA by signing a three-year deal with the fight promotion Professional Fighters League. After signing the contract in November 2020, Shields started preparing for her debut. During this time, she also trained with UFC star Jon Jones.

Speaking to TMZ, 'T-Rex' discussed her experience training with Jones:

"I've actually spent hours working with Jon. One of the most strategic people I have been able to work with in MMA this far. Like Holly's very strategic also but she's just like- you know, she's super energetic. Jon is like, more strategic... Calculating, breaking things down. Like step by step by step and filling in those details," said Claressa Shields.

Claressa Shields' next fight is scheduled for August 27

Claressa Shields' second MMA fight will take place on August 27. No opponents have been announced yet for the Olympic medalist.

'T-Rex' made her MMA debut at PFL 4 on June 10, 2021 where she defeated Brittney Elkin via TKO in the third round of the fight.

