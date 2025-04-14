WATCH: Close friends Stamp Fairtex and Supergirl tear the house down in Bangkok barnburner

Over two years ago, Stamp Fairtex found herself in a tough predicament when she agreed to step inside the Circle against an athlete she was personally fond of — Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak.

This took place on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 6, held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in January 2023.

Watch the highlights of that matchup posted by ONE Championship on YouTube below:

Despite their mutual respect toward each other, all sentiment was cast aside the moment the first bell rang in their strawweight kickboxing encounter.

'Supergirl' came out firing in the opening salvo, charging forward and unleashing a flurry of powerful combinations on her fellow Thai star. However, Stamp quickly adapated, using her footwork to control the tempo and keep the pressure at bay.

The second round told the tale of Jaroonsak's unrelenting aggression. Meanwhile, Stamp relied on sharp counters from the outside to stay in the fight.

Then in the third and final frame, Stamp found her rhythm. Despite conceding height, reach, and nearly 10 pounds to 'Supergirl,' she rallied with a barrage of punishing strikes that rocked her larger opponent.

In the end, Stamp's precision and damage dealt were enough to sway two of the three judges, earning her a split decision victory.

Stamp Fairtex has to put friendship aside again at ONE 173

Stamp Fairtex will be in a very similar situation when she takes on former teammate and close friend Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173 — the promotion's third event in the United States.

There, both heroines will lock horns in a ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship unification bout, happening live at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Aug. 1.

Apart from this marquee matchup, the world's largest martial arts organization is expected to announce more bouts for its highly anticipated U.S. return in the weeks to come.

