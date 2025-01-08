WATCH: Colombian phenom Johan Estupinan lands a perfect laser of a counter against Zafer Sayik in Bangkok showdown

Colombian phenom Johan Estupinan has been unstoppable since joining ONE Championship in May last year. He has prided himself in being techninal as well as the knack for being explosive.

The 22-year-old JCFernandez/Team CSK was in his technical best when he stood toe-to-toe in an entertaining decision win over Zafer Sayik in his second outing in the promotion at ONE 167 back in June at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Estupinan presented varying looks to his opponent, including his crack counters that had the Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate scrambling to deal with. One of them saw 'Panda Kick' connect on a perfectly placed counter straight right to the chin that sent Sayik crashing to the canvas.

ONE Championship looked back at the precise timing that Estupinan displayed against Sayik with a video post on its official Instagram profile.

The post was geared at spotlighting Johan Estupinan ahead of his return to action at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 also at the Impact Arena. He is going up against teen phenom Johan Ghazali in a battle of emerging forces in the Muay Thai lane in ONE Championship.

ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Johan Estupinan says he is ready for Johan Ghazali at ONE 170

Johan Estupinan says he is ready for Johan Ghazali at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 and he is gearing up for an all-out war and giving a great show.

He made his intentions known in a comment on Instagram announcing the marquee showdown between two of the top young Muay Thai talents in ONE Championship back in November.

Estupinan wrote:

"Yesss. I love fighting and I'm ready for this war, I love to give this great show, and we will take the victory for all my Latin Americans. I love what I do and I'll show it in the ring."

At ONE 170, Estupinan is out to build on a scintillating run in 2024, where he won all of his four matches since making his promotional debut last May.

