WATCH: Colombian spitfire Johan Estupinan unleashes his trademark power in nasty 27-second finish in ONE debut

First impressions matter a lot in the careers of combat sports athletes, and Johan Estupinan generated a lot of buzz in his much-anticipated ONE Championship debut against Kouta Omori at ONE Friday Fights 64 in May 2024. Looking to shake up the talented flyweight Muay Thai division, Estupinan immediately came out swinging when the bell rang, and it would not be long before he caught his fellow promotional debutant with a monstrous head kick-punch combination for a 27-second knockout.

Ad

Check out Johan Estupinan's first outing in ONE below, which the promotion posted on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

Barely breaking a sweat in his debut, 'Panda Kick' fought again two weeks later on June 7 and turned in a three-round demolition of Zafer Sayik at ONE 167. He followed this performance with back-to-back second-round finishes against Sean Climaco in September and Zakaria El Jamari in October to close out his first year in ONE.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This past January, he produced a head-turning unanimous decision victory over fellow rising star Johan Ghazali at ONE 170, which improved his promotional record to a sparkling 5-0.

Ad

Estupinan's shot at a sixth consecutive win will happen on Friday, June 6, at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video. His opponent will be established ONE veteran Taiki Naito.

Johan Estupinan takes aim at Taiki Naito's propensity for decision victories

Johan Estupinan rarely plays it safe inside the circle, especially when he knows he can overpower his opponents. This difference between him and 'Silent Sniper', in Estupinan's eyes, will be his greatest advantage inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

The 22-year-old said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"[Naito] kicks fast, but he's not a puncher like me, who always looks for the knockout. Rather, he always looks for points."

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.