WATCH: Conor McGregor and accuser seen hanging out at club together after bathroom incident 

At the recent NBA 2023 finals game, two things happened - Conor McGregor sent the Miami Heat mascot to the emergency room, and he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a bathroom of the venue.

According to TMZ Sports, the incident happened after the Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat. According to the alleged victim, McGregor's security separated her from her friend and forced her into a bathroom where the Irishman was waiting for her.

Check out TMZ Sport's update on the whole situation:

The woman said that she was able to escape from the former two-division UFC champion after repeatedly elbowing him. However, recent footage that has surfaced shows that the woman went to the bathroom with McGregor after he was seen leading her there.

Video footage emerged showing McGregor and the alleged victim hanging out at a club after the NBA game. The video evidence clearly contradict what the victim has claimed about the Irish superstar.

Check out the video below:

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | The woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape was seen on video at a club table roughly half an hour after the alleged sexual assault happened.

[per | The woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape was seen on video at a club table roughly half an hour after the alleged sexual assault happened.[per @TMZ_Sports 🚨| The woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape was seen on video at a club table roughly half an hour after the alleged sexual assault happened.[per @TMZ_Sports] https://t.co/C7pw2y5cfj

'The Notorious' has vehemently denied the accusations leveled against him by the alleged victim, and many fans are looking at this woman as trying to fleece the Irishman.

What did Conor McGregor have to say about sending the Miami Heat mascot to the hospital?

When the Miami Heat mascot playfully squared up against 'The Notorious' at the NBA finals game, little did he know that he was going to end up in the hospital. A video of the incident shows the mascot playfully squaring up with McGregor, before the Irishman launched a left hook that floored the mascot.

McGregor then followed it up with a punch to the mascot's face, after which he was taken away. It all seemed to be part of the act, but in reality, the mascot was injured and sent to the hospital.

Check out the video of Conor McGregor attacking the Miami Heat mascot:

Conor McGregor made an appearance on LiveKellyandMark and spoke about the incident. According to the Irish superstar, he was just 'acting' when he punched the mascot. Here is what he said:

"That was part of the skit. It was all a skit, we were backstage. All is well, it was just part of the show. It blew up, you know? I recently made my acting debut and I'm not a bad actor."

Check out the interview below:

While Conor McGregor seemed in high spirits, the mascot literally 'took one for the team' for getting punched by one of the hardest hitters in the UFC.

Poll : 0 votes