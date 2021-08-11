Watch: Conor McGregor does bodyweight training with extra attached weights in spite of his UFC 264 leg injury

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a serious injury that he picked up during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

The Irishman's leg gave out during a striking exchange towards the end of round one. He’s said to have suffered a fractured lower tibia. The injury brought an end to the fight between rounds one and two. The official decision of the fight was a first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) win for Poirier.

Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor 2-1 in their trilogy of high-stakes fights. Regardless, both fighters, UFC president Dana White and many others in the combat sports world have suggested that a fourth fight ought to be booked when 'The Notorious' returns.

Conor McGregor even warned Dustin Poirier that the rivalry between them is far from over. In the aftermath of the fight, ‘Mystic Mac’ vowed to recover, return, and defeat Poirier when they clash for the fourth time.

The consensus in the MMA community is that Conor McGregor is unlikely to return anytime sooner than 2022. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old has been quite active on social media since the fight and has been providing fans with regular updates on his recovery and training.

On that note, McGregor’s latest tweets show the former two-division UFC world champion undergoing intense bodyweight training:

The bodyweight training in question involves pull-ups. And as though that wasn’t tough enough, the Irishman added a weight plate, attached to a chain and hanging off his torso, to the workout.

An average human dealing with an injury like Conor McGregor’s would struggle to do even a single pull-up. However, the MMA star not only executes multiple pull-ups but does so with added weight.

Conor McGregor could find himself fighting for UFC gold in his comeback fight

Charles Oliveira (left) and Dustin Poirier (right)

Presently, Dustin Poirier is expected to face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title next. The matchup could take place later this year, likely in the month of December, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

If Poirier manages to beat Oliveira and become the new UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor could potentially find himself fighting for the title in his comeback fight.

How do you see the possible Poirier-Oliveira and the fourth Poirier-McGregor matchups unfolding? Sound off in the comments.

