Watch: Conor McGregor laughs as Michael Chandler refers to him as the 'daddest man on the planet'

Conor McGregor had a lighthearted moment with Michael Chandler after Chandler referred to McGregor as the ‘daddest man on the planet’.

McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in the main event, whereas Chandler faces Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257.

During the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference, upon being asked for his thoughts on seeing Conor McGregor in person and sizing the latter up as a potential future opponent, Michael Chandler stated:

“Hey, he is exactly who we think he is. He is exactly who he thinks he is. He’s got a track record. He’s a global superstar for a reason. But all of that doesn’t matter when you step inside that octagon, when the cage door closes; we all know that, he knows that. But as far as the man, as far as what he’s accomplished, as far as just as you alluded to, outside the cage – What he’s done, eyeball-wise, attention-wise, for this division, for this promotion – It’s nothing short of amazing.”

“And it’s awesome to share this opportunity, share this stage with these guys. And as you can see, I think there’s a lot of growth up here. I think we’ve seen a lot of growth in Conor – one of the baddest men on the planet, now one of the most daddest men on the planet. I think all of us, as you alluded to, we’re all dads. We all started coming up hungry, humble, and now we’re dads, and really fighting for a different purpose. So you kind of see that in him, you see that in Dustin, you see that in Hooker, and you see that in myself.” Chandler noted, praising Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler’s talk about growth is believed to be a reference to the lack of trash talk by McGregor at the press conference and in the buildup to UFC 257.

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Dan Hooker revealed whether their children will watch their fights

Conor McGregor is a family man

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Dan Hooker were asked how they feel about being four fathers fighting in the biggest matchups of such an important fight card. Their respective responses were as follows:

Conor McGregor: “You know, my kids will watch…You know, giving them the experience. They’re a little young though. I don’t think I’ll have them in the arena for the actual bout. But they’ll be watching their daddy for sure. And I look forward to going back after the fight.”

Michael Chandler: “I know my son will be sleeping. But he knows daddy does MMA. He knows what MMA is. And we’ll go watch the masterpiece after the fight when I get home and get to spend time with him.”

Dustin Poirier: “My daughter knows what I do, obviously, but we don’t really let her watch. She helps me take the stitches out when I get back. She knows what’s going on.”

Dan Hooker: “Yeah, my daughter will be swinging along with me. She’ll be there.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)