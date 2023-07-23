WATCH: Cutwoman takes a heavy tumble in the cage as she is struck by fighter in celebratory mode

A jubilant fighter knocked a cutwoman down to the mat in excitement. The UFC Fight Pass posted the video of the incident on their official Twitter:

"Dear cutwoman, Welcome to the Folly of the Year running."

Check out the tweet below:

UFC FIGHT PASS @UFCFightPass



Welcome to the Folly of the Year running



#A1Combat12 pic.twitter.com/TzpJBTJzNX Dear cutwoman,Welcome to the Folly of the Year running

Billy Brand fought in a bantamweight bout against Pedro Juarez in Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 12. The cutwoman stepped inside the ring while Brand was celebrating in excitement. He accidentally mowed her down and immediately helped her get back on her feet.

Brand sealed a late third-round TKO win over his opponent, Juarez, in a fight that involved a lot of back and forth from both fighters. With this win to his credit, his career stats now stand at 4-1. He is an exciting bantamweight prospect in the promotion to keep an eye on.

UFC's first cutwoman, Swayze Valentine, shared the experiences of her job

Swayze Valentine, who has the distinction of being the first cutwoman in the UFC, reflected on her job in the octagon.

In MMA, fighters use all fighting forms, which sometimes results in injuries to the competitors. Minor injuries like cuts, and bloody noses suffered by the fighters are taken care of by a cutman or a cutwoman.

Elaborating on her role and experiences in the pro-fighting business, Swayze said:

"My job as a cut woman is to...is fighter safety. So it's fighters before they fight, I go ahead and I wrap the fighter's hands, make sure they're protected, so there's no you know...it reduces the risk of a hand break in competiton."

She continued:

"If that fighter is cut we go in the cage, and we have swabs that we have prepped before and we've epinephrine that we are allowed to use. So if a fighter cuts we'll go in, we literally have 40 seconds to get that fighter sat down, cleaned up."

Check out the tweet below:

In professional MMA bouts, the arduous job of taking care of the fighters during the fights is mostly done by men. Swayze Valentine shattered the glass ceiling when she took up this job and became the first woman to tend to the injuries of the fighters in one of the biggest MMA promotions, the UFC.