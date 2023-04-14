Watch: Daniel Cormier confronts UFC bantamweight for talking too much

In a recent video posted on Daniel Cormier's Twitter handle, the former UFC heavyweight champion was seen alongside fighters Jonathan Martinez and Chris Gutierrez in what appeared to be an interview shoot conducted by Cormier.

At the end of the shoot, Cormier sarcastically confronted Martinez for talking too much during the interview, as indicated by his tweet which read:

"Dude loves to run his mouth 😊."

Martinez, who competes in the UFC bantamweight division, is known for his skill and brutality inside the octagon but appears to be more reserved when it comes to speaking during interviews, as mentioned by Cormier in a previous post-fight interview after Martinez's win at UFC Vegas 55.

'Dragon' has an impressive professional record, with 17 wins to his name, including eight by knockout and two by submission. His only loss prior to joining the UFC was due to a disqualification for an illegal knee against UFC veteran Matt Schnell in December 2015. However, Martinez is on a remarkable five-fight win streak, showcasing his skills and determination inside the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier's impactful career in the UFC and beyond

Daniel Cormier has had an illustrious career in the UFC as both a fighter and a commentator. Cormier made his professional debut in MMA in 2009 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a top contender in multiple weight classes.

Cormier's UFC career has been highlighted by his impressive achievements, including winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He is known for his exceptional wrestling skills, powerful striking, and relentless fighting style. Cormier also had notable victories over renowned fighters such as Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson, Stipe Miocic, and Jon Jones, among others.

After retiring from active competition in 2020, Cormier transitioned into a successful career as a commentator in the UFC. His vast experience as a fighter, combined with his deep knowledge of the sport, has made him a respected and insightful commentator. 'DC' provides expert analysis, in-depth technical breakdowns, and candid commentary during UFC broadcasts.

In addition to his role as a commentator, Daniel Cormier has also ventured into coaching and mentoring young fighters. He has been involved in training and coaching fighters, sharing his expertise and passion for the sport, and helping to shape the next generation of MMA athletes.

