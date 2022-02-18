Watch: Darren Till shows off bruise suffered in training with Khamzat Chimaev 

Darren Till recently took to social media to reveal a bruise he received while training with Khamzat Chimaev.

Till, currently on a two-fight losing skid, has been training with Chimaev at the Allstar Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden. The duo seem to be getting along outside the gym as well.

Check out this video of Till showing the bruise he received from Chimaev (slide 3):

Darren Till moved up to 185 lbs after consecutive losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal at welterweight. The Brit has endured a turbulent run at middleweight so far, going 1-2 in his last three fights. He is coming off back-to-back losses to Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson. 'The Gorilla' will be looking to return to winning ways in 2022.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC right now. The undefeated phenom is 4-0 in the UFC and has competed at both welterweight and middleweight. He has finished every opponent he has faced to date.

Till's poor takedown defense ultimately led to his downfall against Whittaker and Brunson. He will be looking to improve his wrestling as he trains with Chimaev, who is among the best wrestlers in the sport.

Who is Khamzat Chimaev fighting next?

It has been widely reported that Khamzat Chimaev will be fighting top-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns next. Chimaev recently spoke about the matchup and reiterated his belief that Burns doesn't pose a threat to him.

In an interview with RT Sport, Chimaev said: (Quotes translated by RT Sport MMA)

"To be honest I don't see a real challenge in him. We'll see, everything may happen in a fight but I'm confident as usual. I think, I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with RT Sport below:

The last time Chimaev featured in the octagon was against Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last year. 'Borz' finished Jingliang in the very first round via a rear-naked choke to break into the welterweight rankings. Meanwhile, Burns is coming off a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264.

The fight hasn't been officially announced by the UFC as of yet. The back-and-forth between Chimaev and Burns on social media suggests that the bout is still in the works. In a recent tweet, 'Borz' also revealed the rumored date of the fight - 9th April. UFC 273 is set to go down on that date in Jacksonville, Florida.

A win for Khamzat Chimaev will likely see him break into the top-three at 170 lbs. A shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's belt will undoubtedly be on the cards if 'Borz' beats 'Durinho' at UFC 273.

Edited by C. Naik