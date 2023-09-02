WATCH: Demetrious Johnson completely dominates in his BJJ debut at World Master IBJJF

Demetrious Johnson’s mystique grew further when he donned the gi and quickly dominated his division in the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023.

The ONE flyweight MMA world champion was pure class from his opening match and showed why he’s one of the best grapplers in MMA history. Johnson met Lukas Cherep in his IBJJF debut, and the American legend proved that he can hang with some of the best in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu scene.

Johnson put on a clinic in his first IBJJF match when he transitioned and passed guard with ease against Cherep. While he's a formidable grappler in his own right, Cherep was at Johnson’s mercy during the contest.

‘Mighty Mouse’ looked to be in his element and he even secured an armbar that Cherep managed to wriggle away from. Despite Cherep's best efforts, Johnson locked in a dominant points win.

Watch the clip below:

IBJJF shared snippets of the match on its Instagram page:

“Demetrious Johnson @mighty makes his IBJJF debut! Wow, he’s fast! Watch all matches live on @flograppling."

Johnson ended up taking the gold in the brown belt featherweight class in the Masters 2 division when he dominated Michael Harmeling 10-0 in the final.

The 37-year-old is often considered among the greatest fighters of all time and he has used his suffocating grappling style to capture unprecedented accolades in MMA.

Johnson is the inaugural UFC flyweight world champion and he defended that strap a record 11 straight times. Since leaving the American promotion, Johnson captured the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019 and the ONE flyweight MMA world title in 2022.