WATCH: Demetrious Johnson receives second stripe on his brown belt after striking gold at IBJJF Masters World

The legend of Demetrious Johnson continues to grow in combat sports as he added another incredible feather to his cap by winning the gold medal in the 2023 World Master IBJFF Jiu-Jitsu Championships held inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 31.

Johnson competed in the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division with over 30 participants, where he dominated and won all six matches, five via points and one via armbar submission.

Apart from winning his division, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion celebrated another milestone as he received a second stripe to his brown belt right there on the podium.

Check out the smile on ‘DJ’ after receiving that well-deserved piece of white tape:

Before his stint in the tournament, ‘Mighty Mouse’ revealed that he tried to go under the radar when he signed up for competition, but because of his popularity and credentials as an MMA fighter, he failed to do so.

This recent achievement has shown that even at the age of 37, Johnson still works on improving his skills in the best possible way. Additionally, it could open other opportunities for the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion in the world’s largest martial arts organization to compete in the submission grappling realm.

Johnson has previously said that he is interested in a submission grappling match against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. A bout between the two would certainly be a high-level and all-out battle.