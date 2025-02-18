WATCH: Demetrious Johnson’s genius breakdown of Jonathan Haggerty’s savage display against Mongkolpetch

Ahead of Jonathan Haggerty’s upcoming bout later this week, Demetrious Johnson stoked the excitement for the Englishman’s return to the Circle.

Ad

The now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion took a moment to analyze Haggerty’s flyweight Muay Thai battle against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee at ONE: Bad Blood in February 2022.

While Haggerty ultimately emerged victorious, the three-round encounter was anything but easy. “The General” had to weather a determined challenge from his seasoned Thai opponent.

Haggerty started strong in the opening salvo, pushing Mongkolpetch back with rapid-fire combinations. But in the second frame, the Thai struck back, hurting the British striker with a series of powerful blows.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the third round, Haggerty turned the tide with a sharp right elbow, opening a cut above Mongkolpetch’s left eye. From there, he maintained relentless pressure, securing the win on the scorecards by the final bell.

Johnson provided a detailed breakdown of how Haggerty secured the win on his YouTube channel, which fans can check out below:

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty stakes kickboxing crown at ONE 171

Jonathan Haggerty is preparing to defend his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against China’s Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar, set for Thursday, Feb. 20 at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

In a recent interview, Haggerty shared his plan to approach this bout with a more calculated mindset.

Known for his aggressive striking and knockout pursuit, he has earned a reputation as one of the most thrilling finishers.

Ad

However, his signature high-intensity approach backfired in September 2024 when he lost the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Reflecting on that defeat on Inside Fighting, Haggerty acknowledged the valuable lessons learned and promised not to repeat the same mistakes when he faces Wei:

“I would say I’d like to go out there and blast him in the opening round. But I tried to do that with Superlek and I feel like it was a little bit of a wrong game plan.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.