WATCH: Demetrious Johnson touts Rodtang, breaks down bout with Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson can’t wait for Friday, when two of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world finally clash in a highly anticipated showdown.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to face Thai compatriot, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The bout, which was initially for the flyweight Muay Thai belt, is now being contested at a catchweight of 140lbs after Superlek failed to make weight. Nevertheless, Johnson remains excited to see the two throw down, even with no gold on the line.

In a recent upload on his Mighty Gaming YouTube channel, Johnson broke down Rodtang’s incredible technique in explosive bouts against the UK’s Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

Check out the YouTube video below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Johnson famously fought Rodtang in a spectacular mixed-rules showdown at ONE X in March 2022. ‘Mighty Mouse’ survived the first round, which consisted of Muay Thai, and came back in the second to submit ‘The Iron Man’ with a rear-naked choke.