WATCH: Denice Zamboanga shows no remorse in brutal slam takedown in submission grappling tiff in Manila

ONE Championship's Denice Zamboanga shared a video of her landing an explosive takedown during a submission grappling match.

Zamboanga has solidified herself as one of the best contenders in the ONE women's atomweight MMA division. Since making her debut in December 2019, 'The Menace' has captured five wins in the promotion.

The Filipino superstar's well-rounded fighting skills have been established through experience in multiple combat sports. Zamboanga recently posted footage on Instagram of her competing against an unknown opponent in a grappling match.

In the video, 'The Menace' is seen picking up her opponent and landing a slam takedown, leading to excited reactions from the fans and other competitors. It'll be intriguing to see if Zamboanga can utilize the technique in her future MMA fights under the ONE Championship banner.

Watch the previously mentioned highlight from Denice Zamboanga's submission grappling match outside of ONE below:

Is Denice Zamboanga fighting at ONE 167 after Stamp Fairtex pulled out with an injury?

On June 7, ONE Championship will return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE 167. In the main event, Denice Zamboanga was scheduled to challenge her close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Unfortunately, Stamp suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee, forcing her to pull out of the intriguing matchup. Zamboanga had the option to face a replacement opponent in a non-title matchup, which she accepted.

At ONE 167, 'The Menace' will face the gritty Noelle Grandjean. 'Lil Monkey' last fought on May 3 when she faced Chihiro Sawada at ONE Fight Night 22.

The June 7 event, including Zamboanga vs. Grandjean and Tawanchai PK Saenchai's defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title vs. Jo Nattawut in the main event, can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.