WATCH: Double-champ Superlek Kiatmoo9 brings the fireworks in thrilling highlight reel of his ONE Championship triumphs

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has become synonymous with the word "dominant" during his six-year ONE Championship tenure. Not only does he win his fights, he does it in a way that leaves fans wanting to see him compete again.

Ad

Just days away from his bantamweight Muay Thai unification bout with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, the promotion shared some of his best outings in a 41-minute compilation video on YouTube.

Check out the entire video below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Kiatmoo9 Gym product has been lauded by fans as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers today after posting 15 wins in 16 fights, with five finishes, under the ONE banner. This includes his 49-second knockout of United Kingdom megastar Jonathan Haggerty to take the 145-pound Muay Thai crown last September at ONE 168: Denver.

Haggerty, despite the defeat, still holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

With Superlek gearing up for a rehash of their June 2023 encounter, the 29-year-old is gunning to finish Anane again to further prove why he is far and away one of the greatest strikers to ever grace the promotion.

Ad

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane sternly warns Superlek against underestimating him at ONE 172

Regardless of Nabil Anane's massive reach advantage, Superlek pulled off an improbable knockout in their first meeting. With their winner-takes-all rematch on the horizon, the former promised Superlek will be in a world of hurt if he underestimates him at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Ad

In an interview with ONE, the 20-year-old star mentioned:

"Two years ago, I didn't know nothing about small [4-ounce] gloves. I didn't have this experience. I'm totally different. Very different."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.