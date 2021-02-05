Watch: Dustin Poirier compares Conor McGregor and other UFC fighters to hot sauces

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier has participated in a hot sauce name association game, and compared Conor McGregor and other UFC fighters to hot sauces.

In an appearance on First We Feast: Hot Ones, Dustin Poirier tasted several notable varieties of hot sauces. One of the highlights of Poirier’s appearance on the show was a lighthearted segment, wherein he was asked to compare UFC fighters to hot sauces.

Dustin Poirier announced the release of his ‘Poirier’s Louisiana Style’ Cajun hot sauce brand in December 2020. He has witnessed an incredible response from MMA fans towards the product in the ensuing days.

During his appearance on First We Feast: Hot Ones, the show’s host Sean Evans noted that Poirier’s hot sauce brand distinctively represents how he (Poirier) is.

Poirier was then told that he’ll be given the names of a few sauces and will have to name the first fighter who comes to mind after each sauce. In response to the four hot sauces Poirier was asked to compare to fighters.

“The mild sauce like a Classic, uh, the Classic sauce is one you can use every day. Frankie Edgar is a fighter’s fighter; can always trust him. The Honey Badger, a buddy of mine, man, Jake Shields is a Honey Badger actually – Unpredictable and wild man, just like your sauce. Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity (hot sauce); Mike Perry because he’s insane. Last Dab: Apollo; let’s go with Conor McGregor. This is that one-hitter quitter. All you need is one drop.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor aim to finish the trilogy on a high note

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Advertisement

The first fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was contested in the featherweight division and took place at UFC 178 in September 2014. Conor McGregor won that fight via first-round TKO.

The rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was contested in the lightweight division and took place at UFC 257 in January 2021. Poirier won the rematch via second-round TKO.

In the aftermath of UFC 257, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have consistently asserted they’d like to face one another in the trilogy fight. Neither The Diamond nor The Notorious One is willing to give ground in this rivalry, as both fighters aim to close this series of fights with a dominant win.

Advertisement

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in a potential Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy fight? Sound off in the comments.