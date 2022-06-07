Watch: Expert breakdown of Guto Inocente's body-shot KO of Rade Opacic at ONE 158 

Last Friday at ONE 158, we saw something we don't always see in combat sports: a jab KO. To make it even more rare, it was a jab to the body. That's something you don't see very often.

Brazilian heavyweight power slugger Guto Inocente connected with a debilitating jab to Rade Opacic's midsection that folded the Serbian instantly. The way that Inocente buried his glove into Opacic's body looked crazy in slow-mo.

Jabs aren't considered power punches as they generally don't have enough bang to knock someone out. The unspectacular nature of Inocente's punch made it all the more special as no one saw him finishing the streaking Opacic that way. Given the right amount of power, timing and placement, though, the punch can end the fight as much as an overhand.

Canadian kickboxer and former Glory featherweight and WKN lightweight champion Gabriel Varga recently uploaded an analysis video of the finish. The former Bellator fighter and now-famous YouTube personality has garnered quite a bit of following due to his very insightful fight analyses.

According to Varga, since the body jab is not a punch that packs enough power to stop someone, he believes that it was a combination of accumulative damage and perfect timing. He then proceeds to teach how to properly throw the technique without putting yourself in danger of a countershot.

Watch his full analysis of the ONE 158 knockout here:

"I told him I would knock him out" - Guto Inocente delivers on his promise at ONE 158

At ONE 158, Guto Inocente made a statement by extending his win streak to four as he stopped rising star Rade Opacic with a piston-like jab to the body. Opacic folded and failed to beat the 10-count.

In his post-fight in-ring interview, Inocente told the awe-struck ONE 158 audience:

"I told him I would knock him out. I am here to ask for the kickboxing belt. I hope they give me the chance."

The Brazilian was also complimentary of Opacic's skills and proclaimed that he was ready to face anybody, anytime, anywhere:

"I knew he is a very good fighter. He is supposed to come forward, he has that Dutch style, he has good high kicks. But I am very confident in my game, I am in my prime right now. No one can beat me in any rules... I can beat everyone."

Opacic can still bounce back after such a devastating loss. The young gun is only 24 years old and has been on a tear lately.

As for Inocente, the heavyweight stalwart is already 36 years old and might be facing is last run for a world title. Here's to hoping he gets to achieve it this year.

