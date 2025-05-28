WATCH: Fabricio Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty, Denice Zamboanga show the true worth of holding a ONE world title

ONE Championship megastars Fabricio Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty, and Denice Zamboanga unabashedly showed the world how much winning 26 pounds of ONE gold truly meant to them. In an Instagram video posted by the promotion, they showcased the trio, among other current ONE world champions, breaking down in tears after reaching the mountaintop of their respective divisions.
Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, claimed the then-vacant crown in February 2023 following a bloody brawl for the ages with fellow Brazilian and former 145-pound MMA king John Lineker that ended with 'Hands of Stone' retiring from the fight ahead of round five.
As for 'The General', knocking out then-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in April 2023 capped off his redemption arc after he lost the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship to Rodtang Jitmuangnon in August 2019.
Last but certainly not least, Zamboanga's second-round stoppage of Alyona Rassohyna in January over the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship was a historic achievement as she became the first Filipina MMA world champion.
'The Menace' was recently elevated to undisputed queen after then-reigning 115-pound MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex relinquished the gold earlier this month ahead of what would have been their unification bout at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1.
ONE 173 has since been rescheduled to June 2026.
Denice Zamboanga determined to keep honing her skills
Denice Zamboanga became a ONE world champion by not resting on her laurels, and she is not about to let herself fall into that trap despite her recent success.
She told the world's largest martial arts promotion in an interview:
"Now, when I'm in the gym, I cannot afford to slack off one bit. I'm now always thinking of ways to improve and level up my training and my skills."