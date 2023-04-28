Conor McGregor achieved the highlight reel moment of his career at UFC 194 when he knocked Jose Aldo out in 13 seconds of the first round. The former two-division UFC champion predicted the aforementioned moment where he landed a clean left hook that floored 'Junior'.

'The Notorious' then landed a couple of hammer fists on a downed Aldo to seal the deal. Reliving the iconic from 2015, a fan posted a video from the crowd's point of view. The crowd went into a frenzy as McGregor landed the kill shot that finished Aldo.

A fan named '@MacMallyMMA' posted the video with the following captions:

"I just found the video I took of Conor McGregor knocking out Jose Aldo. Never seen a crowd like this. (Filmed on a potato)."

Conor McGregor achieved superstardom post his KO victory over the former featherweight king. 'The Notorious' was undeniable as he sought to go up a weight class to challenge for the lightweight title and become the company's first simultaneous two-division champion.

McGregor's dreams of becoming champ-champ were realized the following year at UFC 205. However, the road to double-champ status wasn't easy as McGregor had two grueling fights with Nate Diaz in between. Despite becoming the first double champ in the UFC, 'The Notorious' never defended either of his belts.

"Sometime [at the] end of summer" - Conor McGregor on his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler

Perhaps the biggest event this year, among all the massive pay-per-views, will be the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. The pair is expected to fight later this year.

Before McGregor returns to the octagon, however, he will appear on the 31st edition of UFC's The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) series. 'The Notorious' will appear on the show, slated for May 1st, coaching against 'Iron' Michael Chandler's team. The two are slated for a showdown once the season finishes airing.

McGregor was in attendance at the Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight and was seen backstage speaking to Garcia following his seventh-round TKO loss to Davis. After the event, 'The Notorious' was seen at a Las Vegas casino where a reporter asked him when he would return to the octagon.

Here's what 'The Notorious' said:

"Sometime [at the] end of summer."

The Ultimate Fighter 31 is slated to finish airing at the end of August, which means that we may get to see Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler for September's pay-per-view card.

