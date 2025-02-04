WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai champ Tawanchai breaks down his signature combo with commentator Mitch Chilson

Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s brilliance as a striker lies in his deep arsenal of weapons, making him one of the most electrifying talents in combat sports today.

A signature move in his toolkit is his lethal left body kick, seamlessly followed by a sharp left straight — a combination that often leaves opponents stunned.

Recently, the Thai superstar broke down this patented technique with ONE Championship color commentator Mitch Chilson:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

That very sequence played a pivotal role in his latest triumph, as Tawanchai successfully defended his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against fellow Thai icon Superbon at ONE 170 this past January.

From the opening bell, the 25-year-old showcased blistering speed and devastating power, rocking Superbon with precise boxing combinations.

By the second round, Tawanchai was in complete control, dropping his rival three times before securing a spectacular TKO victory. The sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, erupted as he sealed the win in emphatic fashion.

His masterclass performance didn’t just reinforce his divisional dominance — it also came with a hefty reward. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong rewarded Tawanchai with a $50,000 performance bonus.

Tawanchai returns to kickboxing in March

However, there’s no time for rest. Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to return at ONE 172 on March 23, where he’ll face hometown hero Masaaki Noiri at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Already the reigning featherweight Muay Thai king and unbeaten in nearly four years, Tawanchai is making a strong case as the world’s premier pound-for-pound striker. A second world title in a different sport would only bolster his claim.

Though best known for his Muay Thai run, Tawanchai is no stranger to kickboxing. In 2023, he stormed onto the scene with back-to-back wins over Davit Kiria and “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut.

Now, with history within reach, Tawanchai is ready to add another chapter to his already stellar career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.