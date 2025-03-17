WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai's magical rise from the Thai circuit to global superstardom

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai had to scratch and claw his way to the fame and success he is currently enjoying as a ONE Championship athlete. His Muay Thai career began at the tender age of seven, born out of a desire to help his parents with their financial struggles.

Ad

After making a name for himself in the local ranks, he signed to the world's largest martial arts promotion in October 2020 at 21 years old.

Watch his journey below in a short documentary-style video shared by ONE on YouTube:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tawanchai made his promotional debut in May 2021 with a shocking third-round knockout of Irish great Sean 'Clubber' Clancy. Though he fell short against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via split decision later that August, he kickstarted a nine-fight winning streak that remains intact to this day.

During this run, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product captured the 155-pound Muay Thai crown from Petchtanong Petchyindee in September 2022 and has since successfully defended it four times.

Ad

He will be gunning for two-sport dominance when he takes on Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

Tawanchai is comfortable battling Masaaki Noiri without using his elbows

Tawanchai's collision with Masaaki Noiri at the Saitama Super Arena will be his third bout under kickboxing rules as a ONE athlete, and he is perfectly fine with being unable to throw elbow strikes.

Ad

In a recent interview with ONE, the 25-year-old explained:

"Have I changed anything? I just keep telling myself 'don't use elbows.' But I'm a fighter who rarely uses elbows or clinch and knees. So I just need to change my tactic a little bit. Let's wait and see. There's a surprise for everyone."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.