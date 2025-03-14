WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai stresses out blind ranking ONE 172's headlining strikers

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is rife with elite strikers across the 14-fight card, which includes ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai. When asked to rank five of his peers who will also compete at the March 23 event, he nearly went into a complete meltdown.

Tawanchai was interviewed by the promotion and asked to rank these five names blindly: two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese kickboxing superstars Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri.

Watch Tawanchai's hilarious attempt at explaining his rankings in the video below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Despite his happy-go-lucky nature outside of the circle, Tawanchai is already one of the most vicious strikers to compete in the promotion and it is sometimes easy to forget that he is still just 25 years old.

At ONE 172, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate will contend for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship against the man he ranked fourth in the video above: former two-division K-1 kickboxing champion Noiri.

The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan will host the event. ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri committed to pursuing a finish of Tawanchai

Masaaki Noiri earned his opportunity to fight for his first world championship in ONE with a stellar second-round knockout of Shakir Al-Tekreeti this past January. Because of how formidable an opponent Tawanchai is, Noiri believes he must pull off the same result at ONE 172.

In a recent interview with the promotion, Noiri shared:

"Fight strategy-wise, well, I'm fully committed to getting a KO. This is a fight where I have to go for the finish."

