Size doesn't always matter in fights and Russian female MMA fighter Darina Madzyuk proved the same by finishing blogger Grigory Chistyakov in a fight with a huge twist.

Darina beat Grigory in a cross-gender contest, which is oftentimes frowned upon in the United States due to issues relating to safety - primarily for the woman.

However, this contest was evened out by the fact that Darina is a MMA fighter while the blogger had no real combat experience to speak of. Only, the blogger weighed a staggering 390 lbs more than Darina.

However, skill still triumphed and it was the female bantamweight who emerged victorious in dominant fashion. Darina's technique, skill, and power (surprisingly) was just too much firepower for Grigory to handle.

The event was organized by a promotion named "Our Business" and the bizarre clash between Madzyuk and Chistyakov attracted the most attention among fans compared to the other fights which were on the card.

Darina Madzyuk defies all odds to register incredible victory

When the fight began, the super-heavyweight blogger moved forward and forced Darina against the cage. Initially, the female bantamweight fighter struggled to free herself off Grigory's grip but the pair were separated by the referee for inactivity.

Once the fight restarted from the center of the cage again, Darina literally pulled no punches.

Darina maintained range and threw some vicious shots at her opponent. One of her strikes caught the blogger right on the money, as the latter went crashing down on the mat. Darina immediately pounced on her fallen opponent and began to dish out some nasty ground-and-pound to Grigory, forcing him to tap out to strikes.

Darina did the unthinkable, getting a first-round stoppage win over a man almost 400lbs heavier than her.

Following the fight, Grigory Chistyakov issued the following statement.

“After this fight, I will start to train actively,” said Chistyakov his loss to Darina Madzyuk (via RT Sport). “I will try to lead more or less a healthy lifestyle. Blogger Nastya Tuki-Tuk will be my coach. It happened. She hit me fine and I fell. Although she is small. I lay on her back, but she did not fall, and then I didn’t know what to do."

Check out the video of the bizarre fight below (via Caposa on Twitter):