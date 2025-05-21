WATCH: Filipina-American superstar Jackie Buntan lights up Manila in dominant showing against second-generation star

Jackie Buntan delivered a memorable homecoming performance in the Philippines almost three years ago, scoring a statement victory over a highly touted second-generation prospect on the undercard of ONE Fight Night 5.

Ad

Performing in front of a passionate crowd at Manila's Mall of Asia Arena in December 2022, the Filipina-American sensation faced Amber Kitchen — the daughter of British striking legend Julie Kitchen — in a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.

It was a rematch of their 2017 showdown, which Kitchen had won, and the Bad Company representative came out aggressive, pressing forward with powerful kicks.

In response, Buntan operated behind her sharp punching combinations but initially struggled to close the distance, often falling short against Kitchen's well-timed teeps.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

As the bout progressed, Buntan began to find her rhythm and range, landing solid left hooks and chopping low kicks. Kitchen continued to score with push kicks and body strikes, but it was her opponent's superior boxing that edged most of the exchanges.

The defining moment came early in the third round when Buntan uncorked a blistering flurry that sent Kitchen to the canvas — a knockdown that punctuated her strong finish and secured a unanimous decision win after nine hard-fought minutes.

Ad

Watch the highlights of that matchup uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube below:

Ad

Jackie Buntan logs her name into history with ONE world title triumph

Nearly two years later, Jackie Buntan stepped up to a new challenge, answering the call to compete for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Faced with the fierce and highly decorated Anissa Meksen, Buntan embraced the moment. However, it was far from a walk in the park.

For five arduous rounds, she battled Meksen in a tightly contested showdown. Defying the odds, Buntan dug deep and emerged victorious via unanimous decision, etching her name in history as the division's first-ever queen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.