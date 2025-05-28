WATCH: Filipina superstar Denice Zamboanga shows off her versatility in complete beatdown of Noelle Grandjean in Bangkok

Nearly a year ago, Denice Zamboanga showed she was more than ready to vie for ONE Championship's 26 pounds of gold.

The Filipina heroine authored that statement loud and clear in June 2024 when she went toe-to-toe with French-Thai opponent Noelle Grandjean in a women's atomweight MMA bout at ONE 167, held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

From the outset, Zamboanga set the tone with sharp boxing and relentless pressure, quickly taking control of the encounter. Her right hand landed cleanly and often, rocking Grandjean early and putting the Filipina in command early.

Grandjean tried to shift momentum with a slick judo throw, but Zamboanga stayed composed, reversed the position, took the back, and locked in a body triangle. From there, she nearly ended matters with a rear-naked choke before the opening salvo was over.

Zamboanga picked up right where she left off in the second round, calmly handling Grandjean's aggression and dominating the striking exchanges with solid punches that kept her opponent guessing.

By the third frame, Grandjean was visibly worn down. Still, Zamboanga didn't let up, keeping the pressure high and the combinations flowing to cruise to a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

Denice Zamboanga achieves dream of becoming world champion

Denice Zamboanga has turned her long-standing dream into a reality by capturing the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship.

"The Menance" delivered a dominant performance at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January, thoroughly outclassing Alyona Rassohyna en route to a second-round TKO victory. With this win, she made history as the first Filipina to ever hold a major world title in the all-encompassing sport.

Earlier this month, Zamboanga's reign became official as she was elevated to full status following Stamp Fairtex's decision to vacate the throne due to an injury that will keep her out of action indefinitely.

