WATCH: Filipino-American sensation Jackie Buntan lights up Bangkok in proper Muay Thai belter against Italian slugger

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan has no shortage of all-out wars on her eight-fight ONE Championship resume. In March 2024, she faced women's kickboxing great Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20.
Fresh off the first stoppage victory of her ONE tenure in May of the previous year, Buntan took on the aggressor role against 'The Italian Queen.' The Filipino-American relied heavily on her boxing-centric style to win most of their exchanges, though Michieletto had her shining moments.
Despite the four-time ISKA Kickboxing champ's strong start in the second frame, Buntan wrested momentum away from the 32-year-old in the latter half. Michieletto made it to the final bell, but Buntan's impressive rally to close out the fight ultimately led to the judges awarding her the unanimous decision win.
Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
With Buntan having reforged her three-fight winning streak since failing to capture the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship in April 2022, the 27-year-old earned her second shot at winning 26 pounds of ONE gold.
This past November at ONE 169, she clashed with French-Algerian kickboxing legend Anissa Meksen over the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing crown. Buntan produced the performance of a lifetime to stun 'C18' via unanimous decision and claim her first ONE world championship.
Jackie Buntan looks back fondly on her amateur career
Few fans know of the struggles that Jackie Buntan had to overcome during her amateur days. Despite the hardships, the Boxing Works affiliate happily admitted that all of it made her the fighter she is now.
Speaking with ONE in a recent interview, she said:
"My amateur days, my younger days are what helped me get to where I'm at today, and I truly understand that struggle."