WATCH: Floyd Mayweather shows unreal car collection

Ahead of Floyd Mayweather's next fight, 'Money' showcased his incredible car collection.

The boxing legend recently retired, save for exhibition matchups against YouTubers and MMA fighters. While he's not competing in professional fights, Mayweather is still reaping the rewards from winning 50 of them.

These rewards include a massive car collection, as the boxing legend has shown. Mayweather is a big automobile fan and has previously given fans a glimpse of his cars in the past. Now, the former champion has given fans a deeper look than ever before.

Floyd Mayweather posted a video to social media showing his massive collection. In the clip, 'Money' only shows 16 cars, as they are the ones he uses most regularly. However, the boxing legend also stated that he owns over 100 automobiles.

In the video, the former four-division champion walks up and down the parking garage, naming the models of the automobiles. The boxing legend showed everything from a McLaren to a Rolls-Royce. In the clip, Mayweather states:

"We've got options, options, options. I've got about one-hundred cars, but right here, we like to call this the 'Sweet 16'... I got options."

See Floyd Mayweather's massive car collection in the video post below:

Floyd Mayweather next fight: Who will 'Money' face next?

Floyd Mayweather's next fight will be against John Gotti III in May.

'Money' retired as a professional boxer after a 2017 knockout win over Conor McGregor. While he's stopped competing in a professional capacity, he's instead decided to compete in exhibition matchups.

The exhibition is more akin to a sparring session than a full-blown fight. Thus far, Mayweather has been as dominant in the exhibition scene as he was as a professional. In his last outing in February, the boxing legend battered Aaron Chalmers into an eight-round no-contest.

Just a few months later, Floyd Mayweather is already set for his return. The boxing legend will return to the ring next month to face John Gotti III on pay-per-view. The 30-year-old is the grandson of former New York crime boss John Gotti.

Nonetheless, he's seemingly left the family business behind in favor of combat sports. Gotti III has been competing in MMA for nearly a decade, having attained a 5-1 record in the cage. However, he also holds experience in the ring, going 2-0 against Albert Tulley and Alex Citrowske.

While the boxing legend has an edge just about everywhere, John Gotti III has stated his intention to upset Mayweather. Sadly, over 50 men have tried and been unsuccessful thus far.

