WATCH: Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang dons the coach’s hat in training session with Thai legend Buakaw

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is many things, and that would often include being an impromptu trainer to legends.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently visited Buakaw at the Thai legend's Banchamek Gym in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Instead of the customary snacks and coffee, Buakaw had Rodtang hold the pads for him.

Unable to get away from the situation, the Thai megastar eagerly donned the coach's hat and helped Buakaw train those signature combinations that made him one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Buakaw posted the hilarious exchange he had with Rodtang on Facebook, from the perspective of the flyweight Muay Thai king:

"Firstly, I planned just to come for a coffee but they asked me to work hahaha."

Rodtang was a natural holding the pads for Buakaw, but the kickboxing icon decided to cheekily hit 'The Iron Man' with a playful left hook.

Being the indomitable fighter that he is, Rodtang just shrugged off the punch and went on his merry way of helping Buakaw.

This wasn't the first interaction that Rodtang has had with his fellow megastars.

Rodtang often plays football with Buakaw, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, Superbon, and many other Thai celebrities during his off days.

Outside of his athletic endeavors, Rodtang would sometimes make guest appearances on Thai television, especially comedic variety shows.

Anatoly Malykhin impressed with Rodtang's football skills

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is equally adept at using his feet in the cage and on the pitch.

Just ask triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin.

The reigning ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion recently played football with Rodtang at one of the Thai megastar's celebrity leagues in Bangkok.

Taking to Instagram, Malykhin said he was impressed with how Rodtang and the other Thai fighters moved so well with the ball on their feet during the match.

"Today I experienced Thai football for the first time. The players are amazing. They play so well, and they're so fast and skilled. But most importantly, they are humble and welcoming."

