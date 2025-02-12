WATCH: Former bantamweight MMA champ Kevin Belingon’s display of earth-shattering power in his ONE Championship tenure

Whenever Kevin Belingon suits up for action, fans know they’re in for a spectacle. The Filipino dynamo is a walking highlight reel, with six of his 22 victories under the ONE Championship banner coming by way of finish.

Recently, the world’s largest martial arts organization shared a collection of his scintillating stoppage wins:

One of his most electrifying knockouts took place at ONE: Heroes of Honor in April 2018, in front of a roaring crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

After a dominant opening round, Belingon made a statement early in the second. A perfectly timed spinning back kick drilled Leone’s midsection, sending the American skidding across the canvas.

'The Silencer' wasted no time capitalizing, swarming Leone with a relentless barrage of punches and elbows. Leone tried to hang on, but as knees rained down on his head, referee Olivier Coste had no choice but to step in at the 1:27 mark of round two.

However, that devastating finish was just the beginning of a banner year for Belingon. Months later, he added Martin Nguyen to his list of victims, capturing the ONE interim bantamweight MMA world championship and earning a long-awaited rematch with his fiercest rival, Bibiano Fernandes.

Once again, Belingon delivered. In a grueling five-round war, he edged out Fernandes via split decision to unify the titles and become the undisputed king in the division.

Kevin Belingon faces Bibiano Fernades again at ONE 171

Now, the legendary saga between Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes reaches its climactic conclusion at ONE 171 on March 23, live from Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

With Fernandes set to retire after this bout, the Brazilian hopes for a fairytale ending. But Belingon has other plans — he’s out for redemption in their fifth encounter and ready to spoil his rival’s farewell on the biggest stage.

