WATCH: Former bantamweight MMA king Bibiano Fernandes’ clinical brutality in legendary ONE Championship tenure

Few athletes in ONE Championship history have come close to matching the dominance of Bibiano Fernandes.

The Brazilian legend has been a fixture in the world’s largest martial arts organization since 2012, amassing 15 appearances — 13 of which were world title bouts during his two reigns as the bantamweight MMA kingpin.

Over that span, Fernandes authored 11 victories, with five coming by stoppage. Recently, ONE celebrated his remarkable tenure by sharing a collection of his most electrifying finishes under the promotion’s banner:

However, it has been some time since fans last saw “The Flash” in action. His most recent outing came at ONE Fight Night 4 in November 2022, where he faced rising Filipino star Stephen Loman in a bantamweight MMA clash.

In that matchup, Loman delivered a career-defining performance, shocking the world by dominating Fernandes across three rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory.

“The Sniper” imposed his will from the get-go, using his strength and wrestling to keep the Brazilian on the backfoot.

Despite Fernandes’ efforts to turn the fight into a grappling battle, Loman showcased impeccable takedown and submission defense.

In the third round, the Filipino powerhouse sealed the deal with a pair of thunderous slams, controlling the fight from the top position en route to a clear-cut win on the judges’ scorecards.

Bibiano Fernandes looks to close out career on a high note

Now, Bibiano Fernandes is set to report for duty once again — but this comeback will also mark his farewell.

On Feb. 20, Fernandes will step into the spotlight one last time at ONE 171, where he rekindles his rivalry with fellow former world champion Kevin Belingon in a three-round clash at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Having shared the Circle four times before, Fernandes and Belingon have built one of the most storied feuds in the company’s history.

As Fernandes prepares for his swan song, he aims to cap off his legendary run with a fitting conclusion — by putting his long-standing saga with Belingon to rest once and for all.

