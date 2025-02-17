WATCH: Former champ-champ Martin Nguyen goes berserk in brutal knockout of Marat Gafurov in Kuala Lumpur

Nearly eight years ago, Martin Nguyen proved he belonged among the elite in ONE Championship.

In August 2017, the Vietnamese-Australian spitfire made his statement by defeating Russian rival Marat Gafurov to claim the ONE featherweight MMA world championship in the main event of ONE: Quest For Greatness at Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

The victory came as a rematch to their first encounter in September 2015 when Gafurov submitted Nguyen via rear-naked choke in just 41 seconds to take home the interim divisional crown.

When Nguyen got the chance to run it back with Gafurov, he was determined to change the outcome.

The fight, however, was far from easy. Gafurov dominated the opening round with his exceptional grappling. But in the second round, Nguyen found his rhythm, unleashing a barrage of strikes that dismantled his opponent.

Seeing an opening, he countered a jab from the champion with a devastating overhand right, flooring Gafurov in the center of the cage and seizing the gold.

Just three months after that stunning victory, Nguyen upped the ante by earning another massive knockout — this time against Filipino superstar Eduard Folayang.

The win earned him the ONE lightweight MMA world championship, making him the first athlete in the promotion's history to hold two world titles in different divisions simultaneously.

While Nguyen vacated the lightweight throne shortly after, he held onto the featherweight crown with a firm grip, successfully defending it three times before relinquishing it in October 2020.

Martin Nguyen booked for crucial fight at ONE 171

Now, Martin Nguyen is determined to reignite his past glory as he prepares for his next battle at ONE 171, slated to happen at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Currently ranked No. 5 in the featherweight MMA division, Nguyen has his sights set on surpassing No. 4-rated contender Shamil Gasanov to his championship aspirations alive.

