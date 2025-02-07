WATCH: Former champ-champ Martin Nguyen overwhelms Christian Lee in nasty submission finish in Macau thriller

Martin Nguyen’s inclusion in the stacked lineup for ONE 171 on February 20 is anything but random — it’s well-earned.

The Vietnamese-Australian star has a history of defying the odds, and one of the best examples came at ONE: Heroes of the World in August 2016. That night, inside The Venetian’s dazzling Cotai Arena in Macau, China, he shocked the world by handing then-undefeated prospect Christian Lee his first career loss.

Relive the highlights of that unforgettable clash below:

'The Situ-Asian' showcased his superior striking right off the bat, landing a series of well-timed overhand punches.

A perfectly placed left-hand counter sent Lee crashing to the canvas, and Nguyen wasted no time capitalizing. He locked in a guillotine choke, dragging his younger opponent to the mat and putting him to sleep as the Singaporean-American phenom refused to tap.

When they met again at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams in May 2018, their careers had taken different trajectories. By then, Nguyen was the reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion, while Lee was out for redemption.

Unlike their first encounter, this time, the rematch went the distance. Both warriors pushed each other to the limit in a grueling five-round war.

Though Nguyen had success on the feet in the early rounds, much of the action unfolded on the ground, where Lee held a distinct advantage, nullifying the champion’s striking arsenal.

Sensing the urgency, Nguyen unleashed a relentless barrage of punches midway through the third round.

As Lee’s offensive output waned, Nguyen seized control, dictating the pace until the final bell. In the end, two of the three judges scored the fight in his favor, securing him a hard-fought split-decision victory.

Martin Nguyen aims to climb back to prominence at ONE 171

Now, Martin Nguyen is determined to rekindle past glory as he steps into battle at ONE 171, set to take place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Currently rated No. 5 in the featherweight MMA division, “The Situ-Asian” has his sights set on leapfrogging No.4-ranked Russian powerhouse Shamil Gasanov — a crucial step toward reclaiming his place at the top.

