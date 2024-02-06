WATCH: Former strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio makes Roy Doliguez pay for nasty eye gouge in all-Filipino brawl

Joshua Pacio will have the chance to reclaim the ONE strawweight MMA world champion on March 1 when he heads to Qatar for a rematch with the man who took his world title in 2022, Jarred Brooks.

ONE Championship will make its highly anticipated debut in Lusail Sports Arena with an assortment of can’t-miss matchups featuring the biggest name in all of combat sports. Making his return to the Circle, Joshua Pacio will look to even the score with ‘The Monkey God’ and become a two-time ONE world champion.

Ahead of their long-awaited rematch at ONE 166, the promotion is looking back at Pacio’s impressive second-round knockout of Roy Doliguez at ONE: Legends of the World in November 2017.

“From The Archives 🎞️ Don’t mess with Joshua Pacio 😤 Can “The Passion” avenge his loss to Jarred Brooks and recapture the ONE Strawweight MMA World Title on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar?”

Joshua Pacio determined to correct the mistakes he made against Jarred Brooks

Following his unanimous decision loss to Jarred Brooks at ONE 164, Joshua Pacio bounced back with an impressive showing against Russian standout Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15. ‘The Passion’ earned a unanimous decision victory, solidifying his spot as the top-ranked contender at the strawweight MMA division.

In his first meeting with Brooks, Pacio’s offense was stifled due to the constant pressure and threat of the takedown.

“It’s more than just the skills when you ask what I’ve learned from that loss against Jarred Brooks,” Pacio said in an interview with ONE Championship. “It’s more about the mental aspect and the importance of being confident in a match. Looking at that fight, I was very stagnant. I was just waiting for him to shoot for a takedown and defend, so I was really limited.”

Will ‘The Passion’ solve the puzzle and once again hoist 26 pounds of gold over his head, or will ‘The Monkey God’ once again shut down Pacio’s offense in his first ONE world title defense?

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.