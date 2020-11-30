Watch: Former UFC Double Champion Daniel Cormier's priceless reaction when he heard the Undertaker's compliments

Even before Daniel Cormier retired from MMA in 2020, he was always vocal about his WWE fandom and potential aspirations. That hasn't changed one bit, and his fellow podcast host Ariel Helwani also happens to be on the same boat of WWE fandom.

Helwani recently interviewed The Undertaker and asked about his thoughts on Daniel Cormier if he were to enter the WWE locker room. Given that The Undertaker was a known locker room leader, his opinion on it mattered.

The Undertaker was full of praise for Daniel Cormier, listing his accomplishments and stating that if anyone were to have a problem with DC entering the WWE locker room, they would have to go through him first.

Ariel Helwani told Daniel Cormier about this in the latest episode of DC & Helwani, and the former UFC Double Champion was gushing over the compliment he received from the recently retired WWE legend:

"Can you imagine? At this point you've been bumped, Ariel. If The Undertaker has got my back, I feel much more comfortable."

Daniel Cormier also made references to The Undertaker's Octagon-side challenge to Brock Lesnar many years ago, as well as The Last Ride documentary on the WWE Network. He thanked The Undertaker:

"Thank you, Thank you Undertaker. I appreciate it, and I can't wait to get in front of him and meet him and talk to him and pick his brain about everything. "

Will Daniel Cormier ever get involved with WWE?

It's hard to imagine Daniel Cormier not getting involved with WWE in some capacity, whether it's an appearance for a segment or a commentary/analyst role. His passion for sports entertainment would give him a suitable role, but as of now, he seems to be focused on his post-MMA career with ESPN.

Daniel Cormier appearing on WWE television seems to be an inevitability more than just a possibility.