WATCH: Get all the angles of Fabricio Andrade's sickening body shot knockout of Kwon Won Il in world title rematch in Bangkok

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has garnered a reputation among his peers and fans in ONE Championship for being able to land a wicked body shot any moment he wants. This ability was instrumental in his first defense of the gold this past January.
At ONE 170, 'Wonder Boy' crossed paths once again with South Korean rival Kwon Won Il — the same man Andrade knocked out in June 2022 to earn an opportunity to challenge then-reigning king John Lineker in October of that year.
Similar to their first encounter, Andrade had little trouble landing the strikes he wanted as 'Pretty Boy' happily engaged him in an all-out firefight. Their bout ended at the 42-second mark of the first round after Andrade stopped Kwon with an uppercut to the liver.
The world's largest martial arts promotion shared multiple angles of the knockout blow on Instagram, which can be viewed below:
This finish is 20 seconds quicker than when they first met, which shows Andrade had the wherewithal to recognize that Kwon will leave himself susceptible to body shots despite it being the cause of his defeat in their sensational world title eliminator.
Aside from one no-contest, the 27-year-old is undefeated in seven MMA bouts in ONE, with six finishes to his name.
Fabricio Andrade ecstatic about second knockout of Kwon Won Il
Fabricio Andrade has utmost respect for his foes, but not for Kwon Won Il, as the third-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA competitor talked a lot of trash leading up to their anticipated rematch.
In a recent appearance on Inside Fighting, Andrade discussed his latest win over Kwon, saying:
"I'd describe it as a comfortable win. He talked a lot before the fight, but I'm happy to stay quiet and let my actions prove my worth, you know. That's all."
Watch the entire interview below: