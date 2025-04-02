WATCH: Get behind the scenes with BJJ megastar Kade Ruotolo in his third MMA victory at ONE 171 in Qatar

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has started strong in his pursuit of greatness in the highly competitive world of MMA, earning his third straight win at ONE 171: Qatar this past February.

After notching back-to-back submission victories against formidable strikers Blake Cooper and Ahmed Mujtaba in June and November of 2024, respectively, fans wondered whether he could repeat the feat against 35-year-old finisher Nicolas Vigna.

Ruotolo made their wishes a reality as he made the Argentinian tap out to an arm-triangle choke at the 3:04 mark of the opening round, but not before showcasing his revamped ground-and-pound skills.

As a thank you to his most ardent fans, Ruotolo, alongside his twin brother and ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, shared a half-hour vlog on their personal YouTube account chronicling the entirety of fight week.

Watch the entire vlog below:

Aside from keeping his overall ONE record at a pristine 9-0 by notching his fifth submission victory, Ruotolo also received the coveted $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Kade Ruotolo eternally grateful for his fans' support

Despite being undefeated in both MMA and submission grappling rules under the ONE banner, Kade Ruotolo has experienced a ton of hardship throughout his young career that he never would have gotten past without his fans backing him.

In the ONE 171 post-fight interview with veteran combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Ruotolo stated:

"First off, I just want to say thank you to all the fans because honestly, it's what makes it worth it. Going out there and the feeling that you got afterwards, it wouldn't even be close to as fruitful as if you didn't hear all the chants, the hollers. To be a hundred percent honest with you guys, it's you guys' presence that makes it addicting."

Watch the entire interview below:

