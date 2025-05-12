WATCH: Get a detailed breakdown of Thai superstar Superlek's methodical destruction of Japanese icon Takeru

More than a year has passed since Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa collided at ONE 165, but their thrilling five-round encounter remains a hot topic among fans and analysts alike. The pair squared off in January 2024 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, with Superlek putting his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line against the hometown hero.

In the lead-up and aftermath, the bout generated significant buzz — a conversation that ONE Championship recently reignited by releasing a detailed video breakdown of Superlek's masterclass performance.

Watch the clip uploaded by the promotion through its official Instagram account below:

From the opening bell, the Thai superstar imposed his will with a barrage of punishing low kicks, repeatedly hammering Takeru's lead leg. The Japanese striker showed grit and determination, absorbing the damage and retaliating with his signature boxing combinations.

The action intensified in the second round as 'The Kicking Machine' kept up the pressure, forcing Takeru to alter his strategy. In response, 'The Natural Born Krusher' surged in the third, landing a series of vicious hooks to Superlek's body and head.

With both fighters pushing the pace, the final two frames were fiercely contested, with momentum swinging back and forth. Ultimately, it was Superlek's consistent offensive output and tactical precision that earned him the unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Superlek eyes to achieve redemption next

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is on a mission to bounce back after a frustrating turn of events.

At ONE 172 this past March, Superlek was set for a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification rematch against interim world titleholder Nabil Anane. However, the Thai sensation failed his weight and hydration tests, costing him both the crown and his status as a two-sport king.

Though the match still proceeded as a non-title three-round contest, Superlek's woes continued to compound as Anane dominated the bout and walked away with a lopsided unanimous decision win.

Now, Superlek is eyeing redemption. ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has hinted at a trilogy clash between the two for the undisputed throne.

