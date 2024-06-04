Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is undoubtedly one of the best combat sports athletes in the world right now because of the combination of his skills and showmanship.

Ahead of his upcoming flyweight kickboxing fight with Denis Puric, which would serve as the co-main event of the ONE 167 card on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship has posted a video on YouTube stating quick facts about him.

The video description read:

"In anticipation of Rodtang's highly awaited comeback against Denis Puric at ONE 167 on June 7, here are eight astonishing facts about "The Iron Man"!"

Among the interesting information about the Thai megastar is the following: Rodtang has 300+ professional fights at only 26 years old with 271 wins; Rodtang is the eighth of 10 children in his family. He grew up in poverty, washing dishes, collecting garbage, and tapping rubber trees. In June 2023, he became the highest-paid Muay Thai fighter in history and bought his dream car after news about him being the highest-paid Muay Thai fighter.

Additionally, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative also did these: in June 2022, Rodtang fought Jacob Smith with a severe broken hand injury but still won the fight via unanimous decision and captured the $50,000 performance bonus; he developed a great friendship with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci; and Rodtang has a deep love for football and often participates in different football games with other Muay Thai stars. Also, in November 2023, he received a Lionel Messi jersey that was signed for him.

Rodtang dreams about becoming a three-sport world champion in ONE Championship

The most intriguing fact about Rodtang in the video was his dream of becoming a three-sport world champion in the world's largest martial arts organization. Right now, he already has the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship and is on the hunt to add the kickboxing and MMA world titles to his resume.

If he pulls off this feat, he'll be the second athlete to do so, after Stamp Fairtex first did it in September 2023 when she won the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.