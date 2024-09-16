  • home icon
WATCH: Get exclusive and never before seen footage from ONE Championship's landmark ONE 168 card in Denver

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 10, 2025 11:07 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty (left) and Superlek Kiatmoo9 (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jonathan Haggerty (left) and Superlek Kiatmoo9 (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

The monumental ONE 168: Denver, which went down at the Ball Arena in Colorado on Sept. 6, was a massive success. It marked the return of the world's largest martial arts organization to American soil for the first time in over a year.

ONE Championship recently posted the second part of their event vlog on their YouTube channel, where they compiled exclusive clips from the event. The video's description read:

"Follow us as we go behind the scenes at ONE 168: Denver. Witness never-before-seen backstage and Circle-side footage of Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek, Liam Harrison vs. Seksan, Demetrious Johnson's retirement and ONE Championship Hall of Fame induction, and more!"
youtube-cover

Featured in the video were never-before-seen footage of fighters and other personalities backstage, Circle-side clips of fights and fan interactions.

Bill Goldberg, Scott Coker, Brendan Schaub, and Matt Hume, among others, were other combat sports personalities present during the card. They were in attendance as Demetrious Johnson hung up his gloves and became the first-ever inductee into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame.

Furthermore, highlight-reel finishes were enjoyed by everyone, as seven of the 10 bouts were stoppage wins.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 168: Denver via the free event replay.

ONE Championship to host another massive card on November 8 in Atlanta, Georiga

Following the success of the event, ONE Championship has scheduled another stacked card for Nov. 8. ONE 169: Atanta will take place at the State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Four world titles will be on the line on the card, which will be headlined by a heavyweight MMA showdown between defending world champion Anatoly Malykhin and challenger 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.

Other superstars who will be in action at ONE 169: Atlanta are Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Christian Lee, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Adriano Moraes, and Jo Nattawut.

Edited by Krishna Venki
